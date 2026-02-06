11 creative leaders from India join D&AD Awards 2026 jury

New Delhi: D&AD has revealed the jury for the 2026 D&AD Awards. For 2026, 11 creatives from India will join the international jury, including one jury president.

The jurors from India are:

Animation, Suresh Eriyat

Brand Transformation, Shitu Patil

Casting, Ryan Mendonca

Commerce, P. G. Aditya

Entertainment, Josy Paul

Experiential: Activation & Participation, Kainaz Karmakar

Illustration, Arjun Mukherjee

Media, Sanchita Roy

Photography, Prashant Godbole

Press & Outdoor, Pallavi Chakravarti

Type Design & Lettering, Noopur Datye

Prashant Godbole, Founder & Photographer, ideas@work Advertising, is the jury president for the photography category.

In 2025, there were 30 winning entries from India. The current list of over 300 international judges can be found on the D&AD website, with more to be added in the coming days.

For 2026, independent studios now make up around half of the jury, alongside an increased number of brand-side representatives, including creatives from global brands such as Lego, Unilever and adidas.

The D&AD Awards will return in May 2026, with live judging taking place from May 17 to 20 and winners announced on May 20.

Running alongside this, the D&AD Festival will take place across the Southbank on 19 - 20 May, featuring Insight Sessions exploring the work judges championed and challenged, the debates inside the jury rooms, and the themes and trends that emerged.

The Festival will also include keynote talks curated by D&AD President Lisa Smith, alongside the Yellow Pencil Showcase, where the winning work for 2026 will be revealed and explored with insight from the jury presidents.

This year, D&AD will also offer a number of free festival tickets to support creatives who have recently been made redundant, reinforcing its commitment to the creative community during a challenging period for the industry.

The Black Pencil, D&AD’s highest honour, along with the President’s Award, individual rankings and Company of the Year, will be announced and celebrated separately in September.

Across 46 categories, juries will assess work against the core principles that have defined D&AD for more than six decades: originality, craft and creative excellence. The judging process remains peer-led and focused on work that pushes the industry forward.

Donal Keenan, D&AD COO, said, “As a global non-profit, D&AD exists to uphold creative standards for the industry. The Awards are judged by creatives, for creatives, and this year’s jury reflects the reality of how great work is made today, while maintaining the rigour and integrity that have defined D&AD for more than six decades.”

Lisa Smith, D&AD President and Uncommon Global Chief Design Officer, said, “Creativity thrives when it’s actively supported, challenged and put into practice. This year’s jury brings together people who are deeply involved in making great work happen and who understand the responsibility that comes with recognising and championing creative excellence.”