New Delhi: Kärcher India has appointed Puneet Sharma as managing director of the company’s India operations, with effect from January 21, 2026. The appointment was announced by Alfred Kärcher India Network (AKIN).

Sharma brings more than 30 years of experience across commercial, manufacturing and engineering-led organisations. He has held leadership roles with responsibility for profit and loss, operations and multi-location business management.

Over the course of his career, he has served in senior roles including managing director, chief executive officer and board positions at companies such as Konecranes & Demag, Kohler Group, Greaves Cotton and Cummins India. The company said he has worked across business expansion, operations and organisational development in these roles.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from Indiana University in the United States.

Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, “I am happy to join Kärcher India at a time when our impact aligns perfectly with the national vision of Swachh Bharat. Kärcher’s commitment to innovation and quality strongly resonates with the need for advanced hygiene solutions in our communities. I look forward to working closely with the team to build scalable, future-ready capabilities that not only strengthen our leadership but actively contribute to the Clean India movement across both professional and consumer segments.”

Prashanth Srirangam, Director, Kärcher India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Puneet Sharma to Kärcher India. His extensive industry experience, proven leadership capabilities, and strong strategic vision will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth trajectory and further strengthening our market leadership in India.”