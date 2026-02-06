New Delhi: Radio advertising volumes in India recorded a modest year-on-year increase of 2% in 2025, even as long-term growth remained steady, according to the latest data released by TAM AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research.

Average advertising volumes per radio station increased 40% in 2025 compared with 2021, underlining a sustained expansion of the medium over the past four years. Quarterly trends showed continued momentum through the year, with average daily ad volumes in the October–December quarter rising 10% over the April–June period.

The services sector emerged as the largest contributor, accounting for 30% of total radio ad volumes during the year. It was followed by auto, fast-moving consumer goods, education and building materials, with the top 10 sectors together contributing 90% of total advertising volumes on radio.

At a category level, properties and real estate led radio advertising with a 15% share, retaining its top position from the previous year. Cars and retail outlets, jewellers followed, each contributing 8% of ad volumes. More than 410 categories advertised on radio in 2025, with the top 10 categories accounting for 53% of total volumes.

Retail outlets, jewellers registered the highest increase in ad secondages, growing 18% over 2024, followed by cars at 15%. Corporate non-banking financial companies recorded the sharpest growth in relative terms, expanding nearly 79 times compared with the previous year, albeit from a smaller base.

Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the leading advertiser on radio in 2025, followed by LIC of India. The top 10 advertisers together accounted for 15% of total radio ad volumes, with four new entrants joining the list compared with 2024. Overall, more than 9,500 advertisers were active on radio during the year.

Among exclusive advertisers, those not present in 2024, Sapphire Media topped the list in 2025. More than 4,800 advertisers appeared on radio for the first time during the year, indicating continued churn and entry across categories.

Geographically, Gujarat led all states with a 17% share of radio ad volumes, followed by Maharashtra at 15%. Jaipur emerged as the top city, ahead of New Delhi and Nagpur, with the top 10 cities together accounting for 63% of total radio advertising volumes.

Evening slots between 5pm and 9.59pm remained the most preferred time band, followed closely by morning hours. Together, these two time bands accounted for 69% of total radio ad volumes in 2025. Advertisers continued to favour commercials lasting between 20 and 40 seconds, while the frequency of ads longer than 60 seconds increased by 9% compared with the previous year.