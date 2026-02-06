Netflix pulls Ghooskhor Pandat promos, but producer dodges title change call

New Delhi: Netflix India has quietly pulled down a social media post promoting the teaser of its upcoming Hindi film Ghooskhor Pandat, but the producer’s official statement stops short of addressing the core demand that triggered the backlash: a change of title.
The takedown came after an FIR was registered in Lucknow against Netflix and the film’s makers over allegations that the title and content hurt religious and caste sentiments.
The FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on charges linked to disturbing social harmony and offending religious and caste-based feelings through the film’s OTT release.
In an official statement issued after the outrage and legal action, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said, “We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being.”
The statement, however, reads more like a tactical pause than a corrective action.
It acknowledges sentiment, but does not concede that the title itself is problematic, nor does it offer any assurance that the title will be revisited or changed.
Instead, the producer’s messaging shifts the argument to context, with Pandey saying the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood within the story, rather than judged through “partial glimpses”.
That line effectively frames the controversy as a reaction to a teaser, not a flaw in naming or positioning.
Pandey also sought to ringfence the project as a character-driven fictional narrative.
He said the film is a fictional cop drama and “Pandat” is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character.
He added that the story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not represent any caste, religion or community, and that the project was created “solely to entertain audiences”.
Industry watchers said that this still does not answer the immediate complaint.
The objections are less about plot nuance and more about branding: the juxtaposition of “ghooskhor” (bribe-taker) with “Pandat”, a colloquial variant of “Pandit”, which complainants allege amounts to casteist stereotyping and collective defamation of the Brahmin community.
The producer’s decision, as articulated, is limited to withdrawing promotional material “for the time being”.
Ideally, that is a de-escalation lever that buys time, especially when a title change can have commercial and operational consequences, reworking campaign assets, metadata, dubbing and subtitles, creative approvals, and the broader slate marketing plan.
The move comes amid backlash to the teaser, unveiled during Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event earlier this month.
Netflix has positioned the title as part of its 2026 India slate and promoted it through a teaser highlighting Manoj Bajpayee’s performance.
The nickname and title framing quickly became the centre of the controversy, sparking boycott calls and political heat.
Several steps have been initiated against the project.
Advocate Ashutosh Dubey issued a legal notice to Netflix and the producers soon after the teaser release, seeking a change in the title.
Protests were also reported in cities including Bhopal, where groups identifying as Brahmins demonstrated against the project.
A writ petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay on the film’s release.
The petition terms the title and portrayal “collective defamation” and alleges it could disrupt social harmony and violate provisions related to hate speech.
Complaints have also cited IPC provisions, including Section 153A, and sought intervention under the IT Rules, 2021 governing online content.
Directed by Ritesh Shah and co-written by Shah along with Pandey, who is also presenting the project, Ghooskhor Pandat stars Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a morally compromised police officer nicknamed “Pandat”.
The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.