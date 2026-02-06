Netflix deletes Ghooskhor Pandat teaser post after FIR in Lucknow

New Delhi: Netflix India has taken down the social media post promoting the teaser of its Hindi film Ghooskhor Pandat after an FIR was registered against Netflix and the film’s makers over allegations that the title and content hurt religious and caste sentiments.

The FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on charges linked to disturbing social harmony and offending religious and caste-based feelings through the film’s OTT release.

In an official statement, the filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said, “We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being.”

He added that the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story, rather than judged on partial glimpses.

The move comes amid backlash to the film’s teaser, unveiled during Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event earlier this month.

The title, combining “ghooskhor” (bribe-taker) with “Pandat”, a colloquial variant of “Pandit”, has drawn objections from groups and individuals who allege it amounts to casteist stereotyping and collective defamation of the Brahmin community.

Soon after the teaser was released, criticism intensified online, with users arguing that the title links a community identifier with corruption and greed. The dispute has since moved beyond social media, with legal notices and court petitions also being filed.

Pandey further explained that the film is a fictional cop drama, and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. He commented, “The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.”

Directed by Ritesh Shah and co-written by Shah along with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who is also presenting the project, Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a morally compromised police officer nicknamed “Pandat”.

The thriller is expected to centre on corruption, power dynamics and a conspiracy that unfolds after an act of kindness backfires. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Netflix has positioned the title as part of its 2026 India slate and promoted it through a teaser highlighting Bajpayee’s performance. The nickname and title framing, however, quickly became the centre of the controversy.

Several steps have been taken against the project in recent days. Advocate Ashutosh Dubey issued a legal notice to Netflix and the producers soon after the teaser release, seeking a change in the title.

Protests were also reported in cities including Bhopal, where groups identifying as Brahmins demonstrated against the project.

A writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay on the film’s release. The petition terms the title and portrayal “collective defamation” and alleges it could disrupt social harmony and violate provisions related to hate speech.

Complaints have also cited IPC provisions, including Section 153A (promoting enmity between groups), and sought intervention under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which govern online content.

Defenders of the film have argued that “Pandat” is a nickname used for a character within a fictional narrative about a corrupt police officer, and not a statement on any community. They have also pointed to the fact that key creatives associated with the project, including Bajpayee and Pandey, come from Brahmin backgrounds.

On social media, boycott calls against Netflix India have trended, with some users asking why similar provocative framing is not used for other communities. Many have argued that the outrage must be seen in the context of heightened sensitivities around caste representation in mainstream entertainment.

Netflix India has not issued an official statement on the FIR or the legal challenges. It has previously faced content-related controversies in India, with disputes at times resulting in edits, disclaimers, or court-linked delays.