New Delhi: Haier Appliances India will serve as the Title Partner of Match Centre Live on JioHotstar for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, running from February 7 to March 8.

Match Centre Live, India’s digital cricket show, offers detailed analysis, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes insights, streaming in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Bhojpuri, Marathi, and Haryanvi, ensuring broad accessibility.

Haier’s association integrates the brand across in-show elements, including logos, on-screen mentions, central studio branding, stings, wipes, and tickers, while promotional content will feature JioStar talent.

NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “Cricket in India is a national emotion that connects people across generations, geographies and cultures. Our association as the Title Partner of Match Centre Live on JioHotstar for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup allows Haier India to engage with fans at scale. This partnership reflects our focus on building meaningful connections with young and premium consumers by seamlessly integrating our brand into a high-impact, insight-led cricket experience.”

The collaboration highlights Haier India’s Sport-o-Tainment strategy, leveraging cricket’s widespread appeal to engage audiences across connected TV and mobile platforms, while showcasing its technology-driven appliance portfolio during one of India’s most-watched sporting events.