New Delhi: This week’s top campaigns highlight creative storytelling across industries, from digital films and social media activations to experiential events. Brands are engaging audiences through everyday experiences, cultural moments, and community participation. The initiatives reflect evolving trends in content creation, showing how companies are connecting with people in innovative, interactive, and visually compelling ways across FMCG, automotive, beverages, sports, and more.

Cadbury 5 Star flips its Valentine’s script with 1 million sponsored dates

Cadbury 5 Star has launched a Valentine’s Day campaign that reworks its long-running anti-Valentine’s stance by announcing plans to sponsor one million dates before returning to its “Do Nothing” positioning through a twist-led narrative. The teaser presents the initiative as a research-backed effort to recreate early Valentine’s celebrations, supported by a web platform for registrations. The reveal film reframes the exercise as a playful bluff, reinforcing the brand’s established messaging. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign continues the brand’s tradition of using Valentine’s Day as a recurring cultural moment for engagement and humour.

Flipkart reframes romance around everyday effort this Valentine’s week

Flipkart has introduced the Choreplay Store for Valentine’s week, presenting shared household effort as a marker of modern romance. Conceptualised by Talented and directed by Tanvi Gandhi, the initiative draws on behavioural insights around domestic labour and relationship dynamics. The storefront features everyday home-care products positioned as gestures of shared responsibility. Creatives from Talented said the idea reflects how respect and equal effort shape relationships, while Gandhi described routine chores as gestures partners often remember more than traditional gifts.

Sonata’s latest film follows the pace and pressure of young ambition

Titan’s Sonata has released a new campaign film, Watch Out For Us, centred on young professionals navigating work, setbacks and personal milestones. The film tracks three characters across urban settings, highlighting resilience, independence and self-driven progress. Positioned as part of the brand’s shift towards younger consumers, the narrative presents the watch as a constant companion rather than a focal product. Set to a rap-style soundtrack, the film reflects everyday hustle and evolving ideas of success, situating the brand within wider conversations around youth aspiration, mobility and value-led fashion watches.

Apollo Tyres highlights the childhood journeys and dedication behind Team India’s cricket stars

Apollo Tyres has launched Har Safar Mein Dum Hai, a campaign film featuring Sachin Tendulkar alongside current Team India players. Set to A R Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and directed by Abhinay Deo, the film traces four cricketers’ journeys from childhood, focusing on family support, discipline and resilience. The narrative positions their rise as shaped by everyday effort and national pride, with Tendulkar representing legacy and continuity. The campaign aligns with Apollo Tyres’ long-standing association with Indian cricket and frames performance and endurance through the lens of sport and personal journeys.

Cadbury Silk’s latest campaign shows why love is human, not AI-generated

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has released the 2026 edition of its Valentine’s platform Say It With Silk, centred on a digital film exploring emotional expression in an AI-influenced world. The film contrasts automated responses with human intent, presenting love as rooted in effort and spontaneity rather than algorithmic prompts. Alongside the film, the brand has introduced refreshed Valentine’s packaging positioned as a tangible expression of affection. The campaign is being rolled out across digital platforms, music collaborations, influencer content, retail and outdoor visibility as part of a wider seasonal push around gifting and relationships.

SRK fronts Hyundai’s ICC World Cup campaign ‘Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar’

Hyundai Motor India has launched a campaign ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a nostalgic brand film built around India’s cricket fandom. Released under Hyundai’s ICC partnership, the initiative extends beyond the film with a nationwide UGC contest inviting fan entries, trophy showcase events across cities, cricket-themed dealership activations and in-stadium experiences. The campaign also includes digital integrations and connected TV presence during tournament broadcasts. Through multiple on-ground and digital touchpoints, Hyundai is linking its brand with fan rituals, match-day excitement and the broader cultural momentum around the upcoming World Cup.

Himalayan’s ‘Peace in a Bottle’ maps everyday chaos to calm through Himalayan imagery

Himalayan has launched a digital campaign, Peace in a Bottle, depicting moments of calm amid urban chaos. Set in a busy café, the film contrasts sensory overload with expansive Himalayan landscapes, including glaciers, streams, and snow-capped peaks. A sip of water signals a shift from hectic city life to stillness, highlighting the brand’s natural Himalayan provenance and filtration. Through visual storytelling, ambient sound, and limited dialogue, the campaign conveys emotional relief and mindfulness. It positions Himalayan as a premium water brand, connecting everyday routines with serenity, balance, and authenticity drawn from the purity of the Himalayas.