New Delhi: Tribes Communications has announced a strategic investment in technology-driven out-of-home (OOH) media company TRIOOH, marking a collaboration between the integrated communications agency and the OOH specialist.

The two organisations stated that the partnership is intended to support growth across their respective businesses while expanding scale and technology-led capabilities in the OOH segment for clients.

Tribes Communications works with more than 450 brands and reports an annual capitalised billing of over Rs 1,000 crore. The company said the investment forms part of its broader expansion across media, creative, experiential and technology-led communications services.

Commenting on the investment, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes Communications, said, “I am delighted to welcome Triooh to the Tribes family and look forward to building a powerful growth journey together. We continue to deliver best-in-class tech solutions at scale and constantly invest in strengthening our capabilities.

Our investment in Triooh is a strategic step toward expanding our OOH and experiential footprint. Anuj and his team at Triooh bring strong technology-led innovation, execution excellence, and a marquee client base, and are a strong cultural fit for us at Tribes. Together, we will be able to offer our clients more integrated, data-driven, and scalable tech solutions.”

TRIOOH counts Meta, Qualcomm, VinFast, Bharat Taxi and Snabbit among its clients and has delivered campaigns across markets using a mix of traditional and digital OOH formats alongside data-enabled planning and measurement tools.

The companies said the collaboration will combine Tribes’ work in brand strategy, media planning, creative and experiential marketing with TRIOOH’s execution and OOH technology capabilities.

Anuj Bhandari, Founder and CEO, TRIOOH, said, “This partnership with Tribes marks a transformative milestone for Triooh. Tribes’ stature as India’s most awarded integrated communications agency, its expansive client relationships, and national footprint, combined with Gour’s vision and leadership provide us the ideal platform to scale rapidly. Together, we will deliver smarter, more innovative, and highly measurable OOH solutions for brands.”

Jasmeet Singh, Co-Founder, TRIOOH, said, “OOH is rapidly evolving from static visibility to intelligent, data-led impact. This partnership allows us to accelerate that shift at scale combining Triooh’s technology-first OOH capabilities with Tribes’ integrated strategic and creative strength to build truly outcome-driven brand experiences.”

TRIOOH has focused on technology-led OOH deployments, including digital screens, programmatic buying, real-time campaign monitoring, audience analytics, geo-targeting and dynamic content optimisation. The companies said these capabilities, when integrated with Tribes’ media and creative operations, would support targeted and measurable campaigns.

According to the companies, the partnership will create operational synergies across planning, technology, strategy and execution. Tribes’ clients are expected to gain access to TRIOOH’s OOH offerings and technology platforms, while TRIOOH will be able to work with Tribes’ client network and integrated communications services.