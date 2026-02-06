Innocean renews Hyundai global media partnership with Havas Media Network

New Delhi: Following an internal review on behalf of all Hyundai Motor Group brands across their key regions, Innocean has renewed its global media partnership with Havas Media Network.

Havas’ mandate comprises the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, managed in collaboration with Innocean’s international team in Seoul, its European team in Frankfurt, its Middle East team in Dubai, and its Asia Pacific teams in New Delhi and Jakarta.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Havas Media Network, reflecting our shared commitment to delivering stronger, data-led media performance across key global markets. Together, we will continue to accelerate growth by creating more connected and effective customer experiences for Hyundai Motor Group brands,” said Steve Jun, Head of Global Business at Innocean.

“Innocean and Havas Media Network have a shared commitment to innovation, impact and global excellence at scale,” shared Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Network. “In extending our storied relationship, we look forward to driving transformative business outcomes through Converged.AI, creating seamless, data-driven media experiences that are as innovative as the Hyundai Motor Group brands we proudly champion.”

Innocean’s renewal with Havas Media Network officially commenced in January 2026.