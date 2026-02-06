Nykaa’s marketing spends rise 27% YoY to Rs 460 crore in Q3 FY2026

New Delhi: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of fashion and beauty platform Nykaa, on Thursday reported that its marketing and selling-and-distribution (S&D) spend rose to Rs 460 crore in Q3FY26, up 27% year-on-year, as it held at 16.0% of revenue from operations.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), marketing and S&D expenses stood at Rs 1,157 crore, up 29% YoY, at 15.7% of revenue from operations.

Nykaa reported a multifold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.31 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

It had posted a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the parent firm) of Rs 26.12 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 26.73% to Rs 2,873.26 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, Nykaa’s profit and revenue rose 83.88% and 22.47%, respectively.

The group accounted for an exceptional item of Rs 16.36 crore as "Statutory impact of new Labour Codes" during the quarter under review.

In its investor presentation, the company positioned creator-led commerce and large-format brand activations as key growth levers. Nykaa said it has a network of 100,000+ influencers and affiliates, with over 2 million pieces of content created across posts, videos and reels. It also highlighted partnerships with YouTube and Snapchat as part of its creator ecosystem push.

The company pointed to Nykaaland 3.0, its beauty and lifestyle festival in Delhi, as a flagship marketing property. The event drew 30,000+ attendees, featured 60+ global and homegrown brands, and generated 10,000+ content pieces from 3,000+ creators, delivering 190 million+ reach, Nykaa said.

Nykaa also flagged platform-led marketing initiatives such as “Nykaa Beauty Rewind 2025”, describing it as a recap of search and shopping trends built around shoppable takeovers, city-specific highlights and press coverage designed to reach customers across channels.

On the fashion side, the company highlighted its Pink Friday Sale campaign, which it said moved “from billboards to reels” and delivered 200 million social reach. Nykaa Fashion reported 31 million visits and 44% YoY growth in new customers during the period, per the presentation.

Brand partnerships were another pillar of Nykaa’s marketing narrative. The company cited its long-standing relationship with L’Oréal, including Cannes-linked collaborations and India launches, alongside wider brand launch and activation activity across its platforms.

Consolidated GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) stood at Rs 5,795 crore, reflecting a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.

"Q3 FY2026 marked a record quarter for Nykaa, with our highest-ever GMV and EBITDA margin, while sustaining our long-term growth trajectory. Over a 13-year journey, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-platform lifestyle business addressing a USD 100 billion+ beauty and fashion opportunity and serving over 52 million customers across One Nykaa.

"This performance reflects steady execution against our strategic priorities, as we continue to invest in assortment expansion, offline growth, and technology-led discovery, alongside a disciplined focus on efficiency. These foundations position us well for sustained, long-term growth," Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said.

Nykaa’s Beauty vertical marked its "largest quarter to date", with GMV growing 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,302 crore, supported by momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa, the company said in a statement.

The cumulative beauty customer base reached over 42 million by the third quarter of the financial year 2026, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year increase.

Nykaa Fashion's GMV rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 1,476 crore. The platform now holds a cumulative customer base of over 10 million, up 34% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, One Nykaa's overall customer base surpassed 52 million, up 31% from the previous year.