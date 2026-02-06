New Delhi: Flipkart has launched the Choreplay Store this Valentine’s week, presenting a new perspective on romance by emphasising everyday household effort over traditional gestures. The initiative was conceptualised by Talented, directed by Tanvi Gandhi, and produced by Rachaita Vyas and The Little Button Films.

Research indicates that women who take on more household responsibilities often perceive their partners as overly reliant, blurring the distinction between the role of a partner and that of a mother. This confusion can reduce desire for their partners.

A nationwide survey conducted in 2020 found that only 26% of men in India participate in housework. Cultural expectations also suggest that married women, particularly mothers, do not experience desire, further complicating relationship dynamics.

To illustrate these insights, Flipkart’s Choreplay Store offers a range of household items designed for men, including mops, washing machines, dishwashing gels, pet care essentials, and gardening tools, presenting everyday chores as acts of shared responsibility.

Reya Reji, Malvika Thirani, and Walston D’souza, creatives at Talented, said, "Choreplay is built on a simple truth. Real romance begins long before the bedroom, in everyday acts of respect, maturity and shared responsibility at home. Because nothing says ‘I see you’ like making equal effort to keep the house in order. And as you can see in the output, we had immense fun bringing it to life. The storefront has some really cheeky details and chore-inspired quirks built in. That’s our bait to get you to check the Choreplay store on the Flipkart app."

Tanvi Gandhi, director at The Little Button Films, added, "Roses are nice. But watching someone finally learn where the mop is kept, and wipe the house clean? Ultimate romance. Choreplay celebrates the gestures women actually remember across generations, and find immensely attractive. My favourite thing about this campaign is that it makes women feel seen in the most light-hearted, chuckle-worthy way. I hope this campaign gives women the broom-ance they truly deserve."

Watch the campaign film: