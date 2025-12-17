Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 17, 2025

- Dec 17, 2025 11:48 IST
FanCode extends exclusive Formula 1 broadcast rights in India till 2028
The multi-year agreement extension covers live races, sprint events and Formula 1 streaming services across India and select South Asian markets. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:46 IST
RCPL relaunches SIL as flagship brand for packaged foods entry
Reliance Consumer Products will scale SIL as its flagship foods brand, starting with noodles, ketchup, jams, sauces and spreads. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:43 IST
IAMAI raises concerns over DoT SIM-binding rules, flags service disruption risks
Industry body says mandatory SIM-binding and periodic logouts could disrupt business operations while having limited impact on curbing cyber fraud. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:32 IST
Warner Bros Discovery likely to reject Paramount’s $108.4 billion bid, back Netflix offer
The board is expected to advise shareholders against the all-cash offer as rival bidders compete for the group’s studios, streaming platforms and content library. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:30 IST
Zaggle signs advertising pact with BCCL, allots Rs 40 crore warrants to media major
BCCL will advertise Zaggle, its subsidiaries and brands; the preferential issue totals Rs 59.99 crore, including warrants issued to promoter group entity RAN Ventures. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:28 IST
Instagram tests Reels-only TV app on Amazon Fire TV
‘Instagram for TV’ organises Reels into channel-style rows, supports up to five logins per device, and targets shared viewing in the living room. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:22 IST
Why tier-2 India is the new launchpad for global scale ideas
Chandan Sharma, General Manager- Digital Media, Adani Group, writes, "From Indore's transformation into one of India's cleanest cities to Surat's shift toward tech-driven manufacturing, Tier-2 India is changing the rules of growth”. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:10 IST
Sebi flags insider trading in Adani’s NDTV open offer; notices to Pranav Adani, kin
The post-announcement surge in NDTV shares is at the heart of Sebi’s case, as it examines whether entities traded with unpublished price-sensitive information. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 11:00 IST
Brands are taking creative control back. What happens to agencies’ seat at the table?
Why India’s biggest brands are ditching agencies and what it means for the future of creativity, control, and marketing power. Read more...
- Dec 17, 2025 09:35 IST
How Meta’s AI tools and partners enabled scam crypto ads on Facebook and Instagram
Ads promising 10% weekly returns ran within 20 minutes and reached over 20,000 users, including in India; Meta stated that it has removed its partner directory and is reviewing the programme. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 17, 2025
