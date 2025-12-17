New Delhi: Formula 1 and FanCode have announced an extension of their partnership under which the sports streaming platform will continue to hold exclusive broadcast rights for the championship in India until the end of the 2028 season.

The renewed agreement builds on the partnership between the two organisations that began in 2024. Under the extension, viewers in India will continue to have access to every Formula 1 practice session, qualifying session, F1 Sprint event and Grand Prix across FanCode’s platforms.

As part of the arrangement, Formula 1’s direct-to-consumer services, F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium, will be sold through FanCode in India. The services provide access to live race coverage and additional race-related content.

The extension follows a period of growth for Formula 1 in the region. The sport has expanded its audience in India in recent years, with its fanbase reported at 79 million. Over the past two years, FanCode has hosted fan screenings in multiple cities as part of its efforts to engage local Formula 1 audiences.

In addition to India, FanCode will continue to hold broadcast rights for Formula 1 in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium will also be available via Formula 1 in these markets.

The 2026 season is set to introduce significant changes to the championship, including new sporting regulations and the entry of two teams, Audi and Cadillac. Driver Arvid Lindblad, who has Indian heritage, is expected to make his debut season with Racing Bulls.

Ian Holmes, Chief Media Rights and Broadcasting Officer of Formula 1, said, “We are delighted to be beginning our next chapter with FanCode after a successful start to our partnership in 2024. FanCode has elevated our broadcast for our passionate Indian audience to ensuring they are able to feel the adrenaline and excitement of a race weekend from the comfort of their homes. We look forward to continue working closely with FanCode and finding new, innovating ways to engage our fanbase in India and its subcontinents.”

Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode, said, “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Formula 1 for three more years. This expanded deal firmly establishes FanCode as the home of all things F1 in India, and we’re excited to keep serving one of the country’s most passionate and fastest-growing sports communities. Fans have shown tremendous trust in our platform, and we will continue to deliver on their expectations, whether through livestreams, enhanced features or curated F1 community experiences.”