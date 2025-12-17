New Delhi: SMFG India Credit, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), has appointed White Rivers Media (WRM) as its digital agency.

Under the partnership, WRM will develop and execute a digital strategy to strengthen SMFG India Credit’s online presence and customer engagement across India, with a focus on serving underrepresented segments.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of White Rivers Media, said, “WRM’s deep understanding of trends and audience behaviour will ensure that SMFG India Credit’s voice is amplified effectively, connecting with customers in a meaningful way.”

WRM will work on expanding SMFG India Credit’s digital footprint, engaging in cultural conversations, delivering content relevant to diverse audiences, and supporting the company’s broader digital initiatives.