New Delhi: Instamart has released a Christmas-themed digital video commercial that reinterprets Daler Mehndi’s 1990s hit Bolo Taara Ra Ra, using the track as a cultural reference point to frame a festive delivery narrative.

The film, titled Taara Ra Ra, Ghar Ghar Aa Ra Ra, uses a reworked version of the original song, for which Instamart has secured official rights. The campaign draws on nostalgia and popular culture while placing the focus on everyday Christmas preparations and last-minute requirements.

Set on Christmas Eve, the film opens in a decorated living room where a young Sikh child wishes to become a Christmas star. The narrative then shifts into a musical sequence in which the child transforms into a glowing star that travels across different parts of the country. As the star appears in varied settings, from homes and streets to workplaces and coastal communities, people are shown joining in celebratory moments.

The sequence culminates with the star appearing on a mobile phone screen as a user scrolls through Instamart, reinforcing the service’s promise of delivering festive essentials within a short time frame. The film concludes by returning to the opening setting, with the star placed atop the Christmas tree and transforming back into the child.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Swiggy, said, “Christmas has a way of sneaking up on us in the most wonderful way. One moment you’re humming Taara Ra Ra, the next you realise you still need gifts, décor, cookies, or that one taara that completes the tree. This film is a musical reminder that celebrations should never pause for shopping lists.

We continue to embrace global festivals, present them in a way that feels uniquely ours, and add more tyohaars for all of us to be joyous about. And needless to say, with Instamart, everything you need, thoughtful, twinkly, or totally last-minute arrives in just 10 minutes, so you can keep the party going.”

The campaign continues Instamart’s use of light-hearted storytelling, focusing on small, relatable moments associated with festive preparation. Alongside the film, the platform has expanded its Christmas assortment to include décor items, festive essentials and gifting options available through the app.

The digital film is currently being distributed across social and online platforms.

Watch the campaign films: