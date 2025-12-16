New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has relaunched the 75-year-old foods brand SIL as it makes entry into the packaged foods segment.

RCPL said the relaunch marks its broader foray into foods, beginning with a new SIL portfolio spanning noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads.

The company said SIL has been revitalised with a fresh, contemporary identity, while retaining flavours that have been familiar to Indian households.

As RCPL’s flagship foods brand, SIL will anchor its first major push into packaged foods and serve as the foundation for a wider foods portfolio, the company said.

RCPL added that the revival is aligned with its promise of delivering global-quality products at affordable prices, positioning SIL as a value-driven foods brand for Indian families.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products, said the relaunch is a key milestone in RCPL’s growth journey. “By introducing SIL as our flagship foods brand, and expanding it across noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads, we aim to build a strong and accessible foods portfolio for every household,” he said. Mody added that SIL blends heritage and innovation to offer “high-quality, value-driven food products inspired by India, meant for the world.”

RCPL said the refreshed SIL noodles range will include four variants: Masala, Atta with Veggies, Korean K-Fire and Chow-Chow, with pricing starting at Rs 5.

SIL Ketchup, made from real tomatoes and free from artificial ingredients or synthetic colours, will be available with packs starting at Rs 1, the company said.

The SIL Mixed Fruit Jam will be made using eight real fruits and will carry 22% more fruit content, RCPL said. It will be sold in 100g, 200g and 500g packs starting at Rs 22.

RCPL said SIL has been part of Indian households for over 75 years, and the refreshed portfolio has been backed by consumer research and developed with natural, quality ingredients to bring convenience along with nostalgic taste.