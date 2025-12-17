New Delhi: Mayfair Housing has appointed Nitin Nagpal as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), strengthening its senior leadership as the real estate group prepares for its next phase of expansion.

In his new role, Nagpal will oversee the company’s integrated sales and marketing functions. His responsibilities will include revenue planning, market-led product positioning, pricing and go-to-market strategy, stakeholder engagement, and the development of sales systems across Mayfair Housing’s portfolio. The role is positioned to support measured growth while reinforcing transparency and long-term value for customers and partners.

Nagpal brings more than two decades of experience across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and pre-lease segments. His background spans P&L management, organisational scaling, business expansion and stakeholder relations, with hands-on experience in sales, marketing, transactions, leasing, pricing and financial modelling.

Before joining Mayfair Housing, Nagpal spent close to a decade at Dosti Realty, where he most recently served as Director, Sales, Marketing and Presales Sourcing. He was also previously associated with HDFC, where he contributed to real estate strategy and transactions, including the development of HDFC Realty’s residential and commercial verticals and the execution of large-scale projects in emerging markets.

His work has been recognised within the industry, including the CREDAI MCHI Golden Pillar Award for Marketing Specialist of the Year 2025. He has also been involved in building brand and institutional partnerships, including celebrity-led and education-focused collaborations.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditya N Shah, Joint Managing Director, said, “The Chief Sales & Marketing Officer role is pivotal to our growth journey. Nitin Nagpal brings with him the ability to translate strategy into performance while building brands anchored in credibility and customer confidence. Mayfair Housing will gain from his experience and leadership as it deepens its market presence and delivers sustainable, long-term growth.”

Sharing his perspective, Nitin Nagpal said, “The CSMO role at Mayfair Housing is an opportunity to integrate growth, brand and customer value into a single strategic vision. Mayfair’s philosophy aligns closely with my own approach to real estate. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen our market relevance, create differentiated offerings and deliver value that is enduring to all stakeholders.”

Mayfair Housing operates under its SARA philosophy, Safe, Appreciating and Reliable Assets and has positioned itself around trust and transparency. The group holds a Great Place to Work certification, reflecting its focus on employee wellbeing, learning and workplace culture.