New Delhi: Hoopr, a music licensing platform in India, has introduced two AI-powered features on its self-serve licensing marketplace, Hoopr Smash, Brand Match Score and AI Content-Idea Generator. The features are designed to assist brands, agencies, and creators in identifying appropriate music and generating campaign concepts, combining data analysis and creative ideation in one platform.
The Brand Match Score uses Hoopr’s AI engine to assess a brand’s digital footprint, including its social presence, past campaigns, tone of voice, brand personality, and historical music usage. Each track is then given a ‘Brand Sync Score’ and categorised as a high, moderate, or low match, enabling marketers to quickly select music aligned with their brand identity.
Once a track is chosen, the AI Content-Idea Generator recommends campaign concepts tailored to the song and its audience. The tool supports high-volume content creation, covering formats from Reels and short-form videos to seasonal promotions. It is intended to help teams reduce creative fatigue and generate culturally relevant ideas at scale.
According to Hoopr, over 32,000 branded content videos are created daily in India, creating pressure on brands to maintain freshness and compliance. The platform’s AI tools seek to address these challenges by facilitating faster music discovery while maintaining ethical and rights-compliant usage. Research cited by Hoopr suggests that appropriate music can increase engagement by up to 30%, underlining its role in brand storytelling.
Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-Founder & CEO of Hoopr, said, “Hoopr has always believed that music shapes how a brand is felt, not just how it is seen; it is the emotional core that captures attention and drives recall. As India’s content ecosystem scales at unprecedented speed, our focus is on bringing both intelligence and integrity to how music is discovered and used.
These AI-led capabilities are not merely functional tools; they act as creative partners, enabling brands to make informed music choices, stay culturally relevant, and build deeper audience connections, while ensuring artists and rights holders are fairly compensated. This launch is a significant step toward our broader vision of building an ethical, efficient, and future-ready music economy in India.”
Meghna Mittal, Co-Founder & CRO of Hoopr, added, “Hoopr’s AI system applies advanced deep-learning models to analyse rhythm, tone, mood, and lyrical sentiment, mapping them against a brand’s personality, visual language, and historical engagement patterns. The result is a music discovery experience that is intuitive, contextual, and deeply personalised.
As the boundaries between marketing, technology, and creativity continue to converge, Hoopr’s mission is to ensure that every brand, regardless of size, can access intelligent, rights-safe, and high-impact music solutions instantly. Together, these capabilities are redefining how technology can meaningfully enhance creative decision-making.”