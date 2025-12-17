New Delhi: Value 360 Communications has been appointed as the public relations and communications partner for Womancart. The agreement, signed on November 24, 2025, covers strategic communications support as Womancart expands its retail and digital presence across India.
Under the mandate, Value 360 will provide strategic counsel, media relations, content development and reputation management. The scope includes the development of press materials and media kits, media outreach across key markets including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as ongoing media monitoring and structured strategic reviews.
The engagement also covers the identification of awards, events and paid opportunities relevant to the brand, alongside influencer-led storytelling through Value 360 Group’s ClanConnect platform.
The communications programme is intended to support Womancart’s engagement with consumers, investors, partners and industry stakeholders, while establishing a consistent narrative as the company scales its operations.
Kunal Kishore, Managing Director and Chairman, V360 Group, said, “Womancart is at a defining moment in its journey, and we are privileged to support its ambition. Strong brands grow when their purpose, product and communication move in the same direction. Our goal is to build a narrative that reflects Womancart’s long-term vision and positions its leadership as architects of meaningful change in the category. We will focus on creating clarity, consistency and strategic influence in every market where the brand seeks to lead.”
Madhu Sudan Pahwa, Managing Director, Womancart, said, “Womancart is entering a phase where disciplined growth and sustained trust will shape our future. Strategic communication becomes critical in such a phase because it strengthens how stakeholders understand our ambitions. Value 360 brings the strategic depth and industry perspective we need to elevate our voice, sharpen our positioning and create long-term brand equity. We look forward to building a communication framework that supports our expansion and reflects the values we stand for.”
The engagement will include regular monthly and quarterly strategic reviews, continuous media tracking, and leadership-focused media briefings. Senior executives from Womancart are expected to participate in curated interviews and industry discussions as part of an ongoing effort to position management as informed voices on sector developments.