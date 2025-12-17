New Delhi: Legal-tech startup Lawyered has appointed actor Pratik Gandhi as its brand ambassador. The association is positioned around increasing public engagement with legal awareness and access to everyday legal services in India.

Lawyered operates a technology-led legal services platform focused on areas such as mobility-related compliance, preventive legal protection, and citizen-facing legal tools. Its offerings include products such as ChallanPay and LOTS247, which are used by vehicle owners, families, gig workers and small businesses to manage legal obligations and documentation.

According to the company, the collaboration followed its appearance on the startup-focused show IdeaBaaz, where Gandhi engaged with discussions around common legal challenges faced by citizens. The partnership is expected to include digital campaigns, short-format content and on-ground initiatives addressing legal rights, compliance and preparedness.

Commenting on the association, Himanshu Gupta, Founder and CEO of Lawyered, said, “Pratik Gandhi represents the values Lawyered stands for, honesty, resilience, and the voice of the everyday Indian navigating complex systems. His credibility and mass appeal help us connect with citizens across the country and support our mission to shift people from legal fear to legal awareness.”

Pratik Gandhi said, “Legal issues often feel intimidating and confusing for most Indians. Lawyered is changing that by making legal help accessible, clear, and proactive. I’m proud to be associated with a platform that empowers people to understand their rights and seek protection before problems escalate.”

As part of the engagement, Gandhi will feature across digital communication, content-led initiatives and public awareness activities focused on mobility laws and routine legal compliance. Lawyered said the partnership aligns with its broader effort to build a citizen-facing legal ecosystem centred on preventive legal access.