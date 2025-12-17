New Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has written to the Union Ministry of Communications raising concerns over the recent SIM-Binding Directions issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), warning that the measures could lead to widespread disruption of digital communication services.

The Directions mandate continuous SIM-binding for platforms operated by certain app-based communication services in India, along with compulsory six-hourly logouts for web and desktop versions of these applications.

In its submission, IAMAI said mandatory SIM-binding could adversely affect business owners and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It noted that periodic logouts could interrupt ongoing conversations, delay responses and disrupt routine business workflows.

IAMAI also said the Directions could create difficulties for users during international travel, as well as those using dual SIMs or secondary devices such as laptops and desktops.

The association further stated that there was limited evidence to suggest that SIM-binding or mandatory logouts would lead to a meaningful reduction in cyber fraud. It added that domestic fraud networks were unlikely to be significantly affected, as scammers often obtain SIM cards using fake or borrowed identification, use them for short periods and discard them.

In light of these concerns, IAMAI urged the DoT to reconsider the requirement for continuous SIM-binding. It also proposed the formation of a technical working group comprising government representatives, industry stakeholders and technical experts to develop industry-wide measures to address cybercrime.