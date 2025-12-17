Instagram tests Reels-only TV app on Amazon Fire TV

New Delhi: Instagram has started testing a dedicated television app that brings Reels to the big screen, as Meta pushes its short-form video play beyond the phone and into the living room.

The pilot, called Instagram for TV, is rolling out first on Amazon Fire TV devices in the US from December 16, 2025.

The app is built around Reels and uses a remote-friendly interface. The home screen shows horizontal collections of videos. Selecting a thumbnail opens a full portrait Reel, with captions and engagement details visible, and navigation that mirrors the mobile swipe-to-next flow.

Instagram is also organising Reels into “Channels” grouped by topics and trends, letting viewers browse themes such as sports, cooking and music. Users can search for creators and browse profiles that are centred around Reels.

The TV app supports up to five Instagram accounts per device, allowing personalised recommendations for different household members. Instagram has positioned the pilot as a social viewing experience designed for watching together.

The test follows earlier signals from Instagram leadership about expanding to TV. At Bloomberg’s Screentime conference in October, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said, “If behaviour and the consumption of these platforms is moving to TV, then we need to move to TV, too.”

Instagram has said the TV app is in an early learning phase. Future additions may include using a phone as a remote and easier channel navigation, with expansion to more countries and devices planned based on feedback.