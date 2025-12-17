New Delhi: Pidge, a technology-driven logistics and fulfilment solutions provider, has appointed Arpit Bansal as Head of Marketing. The appointment coincides with the company’s expansion into new categories and growth in India’s logistics and last-mile delivery sector.

Bansal brings over 12 years of marketing experience across sectors including fintech, mobility, digital payments, and enterprise solutions. His previous roles include leadership positions at Escorts, Sterlite Power, Evalueserve, and Paytm.

Commenting on the appointment, Ratnesh Verma, Founder and CEO of Pidge, said, “Marketing at Pidge has always been about more than visibility, it is about building trust in a category where reliability is everything. As we scale our technology, expand our fulfillment network, and work closely with enterprise customers, the role of longitudinal full-funnel marketing becomes even more critical.

Arpit’s strategic vision, data-driven mindset, and deep understanding of consumer behavior make him the right leader to amplify our brand and accelerate our next phase of growth. His deep experience across high-growth sectors and his record of building strong, trusted brands aligns closely with Pidge’s mission.”

Bansal added, “Pidge has already made significant strides in addressing the hardest logistics problems, it is reshaping the category with a strong commitment to trust, reliability, and transparency. I am thrilled to join at such a pivotal phase of growth. My focus will be on creating a differentiated brand experience, building integrated marketing engines, and crafting narratives that highlight Pidge’s disruption. I want to evolve Pidge into one of the most trusted and influential brands in India’s logistics ecosystem.”