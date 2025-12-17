New Delhi: Britannia Industries has announced the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company.

Hargave’s appointment is effective from the date he joined the company on December 15, 2025, and he will report to Britannia Managing Director and Chairman Varun Berry.

On LinkedIn, Hargave wrote, "Very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead this iconic organisation. The first day was amazing; meeting the people and look forward to work together as we build a total foods global company."

Prior to joining Britannia, Hargave was with Grasim Industries, where he led Birla Opus Paints. The Grasim board accepted his resignation effective from December 5, 2025. In his resignation letter dated November 1, 2025, Hargave stated he was leaving “to pursue opportunities outside the company.”

Grasim noted that during his four-year tenure, Hargave helped establish six integrated manufacturing facilities, built a high-performing team, and scaled distribution and supply chain networks. The company said these initiatives provided a strong foundation for its paints business as it continues to grow. Until a successor is appointed, Managing Director Himanshu Kapania will directly oversee the paints business.

In an earlier BSE filing, Britannia said the board had approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval, with effect from the date of his joining.