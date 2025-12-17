New Delhi: MAGGI has released a new advertising campaign titled “Me and MAGGI: So Good Together”, focusing on everyday relationships and shared moments within Indian households.

The television commercial presents scenarios of families, couples and individuals living alongside one another but increasingly absorbed in separate routines. The film draws attention to how small, familiar rituals can reconnect people amid busy or emotionally distant lives. MAGGI is positioned as part of these moments, shown as a recurring presence during shared pauses in daily life.

According to the brand, the campaign reflects how food often becomes a point of reconnection, particularly within homes where members may be physically together but emotionally disengaged. The narrative centres on routine interactions rather than celebratory occasions, placing emphasis on ordinary togetherness.

Commenting on the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Director, Foods, Nestlé India, said, “For generations, MAGGI has stood for warmth and connection. With this campaign, we’re celebrating that simple yet powerful truth. As a beloved brand across Indian households, MAGGI spotlights on bringing people closer, no matter how far life pulls them apart. This campaign represents MAGGI’s unwavering belief that real happiness is found in togetherness shared over a bowl that everyone loves.”

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific, said, “Me and MAGGI: So Good Together’ comes from a deeper cultural observation, that in our hyper-connected world, human connection has quietly thinned. The team explored the idea that looks beyond food and advertising; it reflects a longing embedded in today’s society. It reminds us that in a fragmented world, even simple rituals can hold profound emotional power.”

The campaign will be rolled out across television, digital and social platforms, with supporting content and on-ground activations planned as part of the broader communication exercise.

Watch the campaign film:

