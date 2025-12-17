New Delhi: Ravi Makwana has joined Vadilal Industries as Chief Marketing Officer, according to a post he shared on LinkedIn.

In his post, Makwana described the appointment as a personal milestone, writing that he was “stoked” to take on the role at what he called a “very beloved brand” he grew up with. He added that it felt “surreal” to now work on a brand that formed a significant part of his childhood experiences.

Reflecting on the broader market context, Makwana noted that India is witnessing heightened competition in the ice cream category, with established players becoming more aggressive and newer entrants creating fresh formats and sub-categories. He described the phase as an interesting period for the industry.

Makwana also acknowledged the leadership at Vadilal Industries, stating that he felt “privileged” to work alongside Managing Director Himanshu Kanwar and the company’s board members. He thanked members of the Vadilal leadership team for placing their trust in him and also acknowledged the role of executive search firm Hunt Partners in guiding him through the transition.

Prior to joining Vadilal Industries, Makwana held senior marketing and category leadership roles across consumer-facing organisations, spanning food, beverages, wellness, quick-service restaurants and home and personal care. His experience includes leading brand portfolios, category strategy, and integrated marketing functions across large national brands.