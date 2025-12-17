New Delhi: Bunty Sajdeh and Prarthana Ajmani have announced the launch of CXA, a joint venture described as a “new age entertainment and talent agency” in India.

The collaboration between Cornerstone, an Indian brand and talent management firm, and Armour Entertainment, led by Prarthana Ajmani, was announced with actor Tiger Shroff joining as the first talent under the new entity.

The venture comes in the wake of the reported separation between Bunty Sajdeh and Karan Johar, who jointly operated the talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Earlier this month, Dharma Productions acquired Cornerstone’s stake in DCA and rebranded it as Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA).

Uday Singh Gauri continues as CEO and Rajeev Masand as COO, with the agency expanding its focus to music, sports, digital media and live entertainment.

The separation between Sajdeh and Johar was widely reported on December 13, with both expected to operate independent ventures. Media reports linked the change to corporate restructuring following Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Productions acquiring a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment through a Rs 1,000 crore investment.

In the CXA announcement, Sajdeh highlighted the strategic approach behind the new venture, “Look at Hollywood and you’ll see how the talent management approach has always worked in the West. There are unique skill sets that are clearly defined, strategic, long-term brand and wealth building, alongside specialised talent management that is an industry in itself when done correctly and holistically. Both are equally important and must work hand in hand to ensure maximum output. I’ve known Prarthana for many years and have always admired her professionalism and strategic mindset, so when the opportunity arose to join hands, it was an easy decision.”

Prarthana Ajmani, CEO of Armour, said, “With CXA, we’re building a system that is structured, future-ready and truly talent-first. Partnering with Cornerstone brings together the strengths of two teams driven by excellence. On a personal level, Bunty’s strategic clarity and faith in my abilities have been key driving forces in this collaboration. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with him.”

Meanwhile, Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA) will operate as Dharma Productions’ dedicated platform for talent representation and long-term strategy. According to the company, the rebranded agency will support artists across multiple formats and sectors, with a focus on career development and cross-platform opportunities. Its roster includes Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Rane, and others.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, said, “Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy.”