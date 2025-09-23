Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 23, 2025

- Sep 23, 2025 13:00 IST
Sujata Appliances appoints Vishal Gupta as Head of BTL and trade marketing
Gupta will lead BTL campaigns and trade marketing for Sujata Appliances, managing mixer-grinder and small appliance portfolios while enhancing consumer engagement and market presence. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 12:31 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw shifts to Zoho, encourages use of swadeshi products
Union Minister urges individuals and organisations to adopt homegrown digital platforms, reinforcing Prime Minister Modi’s call for Swadeshi initiatives. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 11:57 IST
ITC Chief calls next-gen GST reforms a ‘Historic Moment’
Sanjiv Puri says the next-generation GST reforms could make products more affordable, support MSMEs, boost consumption, and strengthen the Swadeshi movement. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 11:34 IST
Centre launches dedicated GST complaint category on National Consumer Helpline
The updated INGRAM portal allows consumers to register GST-related complaints across multiple sectors and 17 languages, enhancing transparency and tracking of grievances. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 11:33 IST
AC and TV sales jump as new GST rates come into effect
The revised GST structure of 5% and 18% has led to higher consumer demand, with air-conditioners seeing almost double sales on the first day of implementation. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 11:26 IST
Tata Play to hike curated pack prices from Oct 7
The majority of packs have seen their prices revised upward in the range of 7% to 15%. Premium HD sports and kids’ packs have seen the steepest increases. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 11:00 IST
How celebrities, AI and content are fueling India’s festive E-commerce battle in 2025
From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, celebrity campaigns combined with tech and content are shaping the festive e-commerce landscape in 2025. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 10:39 IST
Google's Gemini AI makes its debut on Google TV
The rollout began on September 22, 2025, initially targeting select high-end models like TCL's QM9K series, with plans to extend to more devices later this year. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 10:25 IST
More than 50% of Indians prefer local brands for everyday buying
Rukam Capital’s Aspirations of New India study highlights innovation, authentic storytelling, and problem-solving as key factors shaping consumer loyalty. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 10:21 IST
Fridge gets a media plan: Samsung turns kitchens into ad spots, but do we really need it?
Samsung's Family Hub screens open a new frontier for CPG and retail brands, but consumer backlash questions how far “screens everywhere” advertising can go. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 10:11 IST
Four Indian creatives shortlisted for One Club’s Next Creative Leaders 2025
Next Creative Leaders has shortlisted four Indian creatives—Samyu Murali, Shrishti Vajpai, Drishti Chikhal and Tanvi Shah—for the global honour established with The 3% Movement to spotlight emerging creative leadership. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 09:58 IST
Euler Motors eyes mass media push, confirms larger marketing investments ahead
Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, in an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, admitted that the company’s scale now demands a different approach. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 09:49 IST
Festive jewellery advertising recalibrates as gold prices hit record highs
Record gold prices are forcing sharper choices, not cuts. Brands are balancing tradition with innovation, doubling down on ROI-driven media mix, alternatives like lab-grown, and new digital retail formats. Read more...
- Sep 23, 2025 08:58 IST
TRAI draft code gives broadcasters stronger audit rights with FY compliance, infra-sharing
TRAI proposes annual audits, tighter dispute timelines and relief for small distributors while strengthening broadcaster oversight. Read more...
