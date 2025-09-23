AVIS India appoints PR Professionals for media outreach

New Delhi: PR Professionals (PRP), flagship of the PRP Group, has been appointed to manage public relations for AVIS India, the global mobility brand.

Under the new partnership, PR Professionals will oversee AVIS India’s PR strategy, including media relations, brand positioning, and stakeholder communication. The collaboration is expected to enhance visibility and highlight AVIS India’s offerings in the mobility sector.

Neha Mittal, Head, Marketing, AVIS India, said, “At AVIS India, we have always been committed to delivering global standards of service while catering to the unique needs of Indian customers.

Our partnership with PR Professionals will help us communicate this vision more effectively, highlight our expanding portfolio, and foster stronger connections with our stakeholders. We are confident that PRP’s expertise will further reinforce our leadership in the mobility space.”

Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, added, “AVIS India is unlike any other mobility brand in the country. Its ability to blend international standards with local expertise, its diversified offerings across rentals, leasing, and fleet management, and its strong emphasis on technology and safety, including initiatives like the Lady Traveler helpline, set it apart.

Backed by its strategic partnership with The Oberoi Group, AVIS embodies trust and innovation. We are honored to be chosen as their PR partners and look forward to amplifying this distinctive story across platforms.”