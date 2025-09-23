Tyaani Jewellery’s Campaign highlights Zeenat Aman as a timeless cultural icon

New Delhi: Actor Zeenat Aman has been announced as the face of Tyaani Jewellery’s latest campaign, Forces of Tyaani.

Aman appears in the campaign styled in contemporary attire and surrounded by artefacts reflecting her artistic legacy. The visual narrative positions her as the central figure, adorned in the brand’s signature uncut diamond jewellery.

In the campaign film, Aman rejects the description of being a “yesteryear’s icon,” saying she is and will remain, “the Zeenat Aman, today, tomorrow, forever.” She adds, “they don’t make icons like they used to,” drawing a comparison with Tyaani Jewellery, “iconic then, iconic now.”

Karan Johar, Founder of Tyaani Jewellery, said, “To have THE Zeenat Aman headline Forces of Tyaani is nothing short of a dream. Her presence has outlasted eras, her words have reshaped narratives, and her legacy stands untamed by time. At Tyaani, we have always believed that individuality is the rarest form of luxury, and Zeenat Aman embodies that truth in every sense.”

The Forces of Tyaani initiative has previously featured Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Tripathi, Jiya Shankar, Shalini Pandey, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Kusha Kapila. With Aman’s inclusion, the campaign highlights her enduring influence and multi-generational resonance.

Watch the campaign films: