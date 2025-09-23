Flipkart brings ‘Shubh Muhurat Deals’ to consumers with Astrotalk guidance

New Delhi: For this year’s Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has introduced a new initiative called Shubh Muhurat Deals, partnering with astrology platform Astrotalk to align shopping offers with culturally auspicious timings.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign draws on the insight that many households wait for the right muhurat before making significant purchases, such as weddings, moving homes, or buying large appliances.

Flipkart observed that shopping for items like refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions often follows a similar pattern, with families considering both price and timing.

To implement the initiative, Flipkart and Astrotalk created a calendar of auspicious moments from September 23 to October 2, during which exclusive deals on large appliances will be available. Astrotalk astrologers will guide shoppers on the best muhurat via live feeds and social media, with Flipkart channels broadcasting the timings, turning shopping into a tradition-informed ritual.

Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we always try to go beyond just discounts and create experiences that feel deeply personal and relevant to our customers. Shubh Muhurat Deals is one such initiative that brings together tradition and technology.

For many households, buying a big appliance is a moment filled with meaning, and with this campaign, we are making it even more special by aligning it with the most auspicious times of the season.”

Puneet Gupta, Founder and CEO at Astrotalk, added, “At AstroTalk, we have taken astrology to every household where people ask us when to buy a home? Or when to sign the lease? And many families also ask ‘what’s the shubh muhurat to buy something new for their homes?’

This partnership with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is our way of answering that at scale. We’re not just helping customers choose the right products, but also the shubh muhurat, so that every purchase carries good energy and good fortune with a goal to fill their home not just with appliances, but with positivity, happiness and goodness.”

Watch the campaign films: