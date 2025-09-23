Sujata Appliances appoints Vishal Gupta as Head of BTL and trade marketing

New Delhi: Sujata Appliances has appointed Vishal Gupta as Head, BTL and Trade Marketing for its Appliances Division.

In his new role, Gupta will oversee below-the-line initiatives and trade marketing strategies across the company’s mixer-grinder portfolio, including the recently launched premium 1000W Mixer Grinder and slow juicer range, as well as small domestic appliances such as hand blenders, breakfast appliances, and irons.

Gupta brings over 19 years of cross-industry experience spanning consumer durables, liquor, FMCG, healthcare, and building products. His previous roles include leadership positions at Kent RO Systems, HSIL (Hindware), and Lintas, where he managed integrated campaigns for brands including Hitachi, Digio, Fortis, Zee, Vodafone, and Baskin-Robbins.

His experience across both agency and corporate environments equips him to strengthen Sujata Appliances’ market presence and trade engagement.

An alumnus of IIM Kolkata and MICA Ahmedabad, Gupta combines strategic insight with operational experience in marketing, trade, and consumer engagement.