How celebrities, AI and content are fueling India’s festive E-commerce battle in 2025

New Delhi: India’s biggest shopping season has kicked off not just on e-commerce apps but across every advertising screen in the country. From Flipkart’s star-studded Big Billion Days to Amazon’s influencer-led Great Indian Festival, platforms are locked in a high-stakes festive battle, each trying to outdo the other with celebrities, humour, AI-powered tools and regional storytelling.

With billions of rupees riding on consumer attention, the ad war this year is as fierce as the price wars on the platforms themselves. This season, new technologies are changing the way campaigns are crafted, influencer marketing is surging, and regional audiences are finally taking centre stage. India’s e-commerce majors are setting the stage for 2025 with campaigns that mix technology, cultural insight, and storytelling at scale



Many brands are bringing in celebrities to add star power to their campaigns. This year, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 ad blends 11 stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Jannat Zubair, into a fantastical world where “anything can happen.”

For this huge celebrity-endorsed ad, the Big Billion Days campaign has also raised debate in the marketing world. While the multiverse of stars and glossy production caught instant attention, many questioned whether such spectacle was needed in today’s skippable, digital-first space.

Beyond screens, the platform has also transformed farmlands near Bengaluru and Kanpur airports into giant crop-circle-like formations, visible to thousands of passengers daily, bringing the “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” message to life in a truly unusual way.

The advertising itself has become an event during this festive season. Instamart has taken a different route with its Quick India Movement 2025. The campaign features Ajay Devgn in an infinite avatar, multiplied across the screen, highlighting the platform’s promise of 10-minute deliveries.

Blending absurd humour, cinematic flair, and AI-powered magic, it runs from September 19–28 with 50–90% discounts on smartphones, electronics, kitchenware, beauty, and toys. Interactive elements like the “Golden Hour,” where shoppers vote for deals, and partnerships with banks and digital wallets, make the experience more engaging.

Fashion and relatable humour are also central to this year’s festive advertising. Myntra’s sixth Big Fashion Festival uses the tagline “kharche pe kharcha to charche pe charcha”, portraying everyday frustrations around rising expenses and self-expression. Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the films blend light-hearted humour with the platform’s ‘3X’ value proposition across over four million styles and 15,000 brands. The narrative turns discounts into a story of empowerment, showing how the festival can help people express themselves despite financial constraints.

Snapdeal, meanwhile, has embraced a more grounded approach with employee-generated content. Its short film “Nazar Atak Jaaye” reflects everyday life with humour, while a rap video performed by an employee traces the brand’s journey, reinforcing its image as scrappy and resilient. These low-budget, relatable stories resonate strongly in smaller towns and cities.

Also adding a touch of trust and familiarity to its festive ads, Flipkart has featured Dr R.D. Sharma, the maths teacher whose books generations of students have grown up with. In the Big Billion Days film, created by Talented and directed by Anant Sharma, he asks shoppers to share quirky maths problems that are linked to special offers, mixing nostalgia, education, and festive excitement in one campaign.

Focusing on regional audiences, Meesho has made AI and live formats central to its Mega Blockbuster Sale. Short videos, live streams, and personalised recommendations help customers explore festive collections across fashion, beauty, and home essentials. The platform also scales logistics to create 12 lakh seasonal jobs, over 70% in Tier 3 and 4 towns, while designing collections that reflect local tastes.

As technology is emerging, platforms are adding it to make shopping and the overall process more seamless for consumers. Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival 2025 is mixing technology with digital storytelling to build its festive push. The platform is using AI tools such as 360° product views, AR furniture placements, and personalised suggestions.

It is also bringing in more than one lakh influencers to drive campaigns. This marks a shift from the usual celebrity-led ads, with the focus moving to relatable content creators. Alongside offers of up to 80% off, Amazon is also backing the sale with 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs. In this way, the platform is balancing speed in delivery with big festive storytelling.

This reflects a wider trend across e-commerce this year. Platforms are relying on technology and digital-first formats. Campaigns are being built around AI-powered features, celebrity and creator storytelling, humour-led content, regional collections, and influencer-driven experiences.