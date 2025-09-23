Hero Destini 125 gets cinematic push with S.S. Rajamouli collaboration

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its latest campaign for the Destini 125 scooter, featuring acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

The campaign, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, is built around the idea of ‘Hero ka Scooter, Scooter ka Hero’ and highlights the scooter’s key features and design.

Directed by ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan, the television commercial seeks to depict the scooter as a reliable and authentic choice, while connecting with aspirational riders who value style and practicality. Rajamouli’s involvement brings a cinematic perspective to the campaign, adding scale and visual impact.

The Destini 125 includes features such as Retro Chrome Styling, a large floorboard, bigger alloy wheels, 59 km/l mileage, advanced auto-cancel winkers, and an LED projector headlight with DRL. The campaign positions these features as part of the scooter’s narrative rather than as marketing claims.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman APAC, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup India, said, “With Hero Destini 125, our idea was to present it as a true ‘Hero’ in itself. So we imagined it through the scale and drama of an S.S. Rajamouli vision, where spectacle meets pride. The grandeur isn’t just for effect; it’s about celebrating the larger-than-life confidence the scooter gives its riders, creating a narrative that elevates both the scooter and the brand to an iconic stature.”

Aashish Midha, Head of Marketing, Hero MotoCorp India, added, “At Hero MotoCorp, we are committed to delivering products that reflect evolving aspirations of our customers while reinforcing our leadership in the two-wheeler industry. The Destini 125 brings together style, performance, and convenience, making it a natural choice for today’s riders.”

He also added, “Our collaboration with S.S. Rajamouli, a legendary filmmaker known for creating iconic, larger-than-life stories, has enabled us to showcase this scooter with the grandeur and impact it deserves. ‘Hero ka Scooter, Scooter ka Hero’ campaign not only showcases the strengths of the Destini 125 but also underpins Hero’s role as the trusted brand of choice for millions of customers.”

Watch the campaign films: