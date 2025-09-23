Tata Play to hike curated pack prices from Oct 7

New Delhi: Tata Play will discontinue a wide range of its curated channel packs from October 7, 2025, and migrate subscribers to their “nearest fit” new versions.

While the platform has assured that the new packs will carry all existing channels, the transition translates into a broad-based price hike for customers.

A 7-15% rise across most packs

According to the rate card reviewed by BestMediaInfo.com, the majority of packs have seen their prices revised upward in the range of 7% to 15%.

Premium HD sports and kids’ packs have seen the steepest increases, a move likely aimed at monetising high-demand genres where OTT competition is also strongest. Some HD and sports-heavy bouquets have gone even higher, with increases of Rs 30 - Rs 50 per month.

On the other hand, a few regional bouquets in markets like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have seen either marginal hikes or near-flat revisions, with one or two packs even getting cheaper by a couple of rupees.

DTH pricing pressures

This is not the first time subscribers have faced hikes. The DTH sector has been through multiple rounds of tariff rationalisation since the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) rolled out the New Tariff Order (NTO) in 2019, which forced distributors to make channel pricing more transparent but also fragmented bouquets.

Since then, operators have been consolidating packs, adjusting MRPs, and steadily raising effective prices in response to rising content acquisition costs and carriage fees.

Tata Play’s latest revision comes against this backdrop of rising input costs and slowing subscriber additions.

Industry experts pointed out that the latest hike is designed to shore up average revenue per user (ARPU) at a time when DTH players are under pressure from OTT migration and stagnant growth.

“The move could trigger similar rationalisation drives by other DTH platforms ahead of the festive quarter,” said an industry veteran.