Google's Gemini AI makes its debut on Google TV

New Delhi: Google has officially launched Gemini on Google TV, bringing conversational features to smart televisions.

The rollout began on September 22, 2025, initially targeting select high-end models like TCL's QM9K series, with plans to extend to more devices later this year.

This move positions Gemini as a replacement for the traditional Google Assistant on these platforms, offering users enhanced responses, hands-free controls, and personalised content recommendations.

Gemini on Google TV allows viewers to interact more intuitively with their screens. For instance, users can request summaries of TV show seasons, get quick overviews of plot points, or even learn new skills by querying YouTube videos directly through voice commands. The AI integration leverages presence-sensing technology to activate the TV automatically and supports conversational queries about on-screen content, making it easier to dive deeper into movies, shows, or educational material without interrupting viewing. Currently, the feature is available in English for users in the US and Canada, as well as in French in Canada, and requires the TV to be linked to a Google Home account.

The phased launch strategy means broader availability is on the horizon. Google has confirmed that Gemini will arrive on additional hardware, including the Google TV Streamer and Walmart's onn. 4K Pro streaming device, and 2025 models from Hisense, such as the U7, U8, and UX series.

This expansion could reach Google's estimated 300 million active Google TV users, amplifying the AI's impact on home entertainment.