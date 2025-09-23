Four Indian creatives shortlisted for One Club’s Next Creative Leaders 2025

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has named four creatives from India among 120 shortlisted entrants across 30 countries for Next Creative Leaders (NCL) 2025, a global competition recognising women and non-binary talent.

Now in its tenth year, Next Creative Leaders (NCL), established in partnership with The 3% Movement to recognise emerging voices in creative leadership, has shortlisted four creatives from India. They are Samyu Murali, creative at Talented in Bengaluru; Shrishti Vajpai, freelance art director and senior designer based in New Delhi; Drishti Chikhal, group head at Punt Creative in Mumbai; and Tanvi Shah, freelance creative and senior copywriter from Bengaluru.

Entries were reviewed by a jury of 39 industry leaders from 21 countries. Winners will be announced globally on November 4, with additional recognition for regional winners in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.

A virtual winners’ celebration is scheduled for November 6, featuring discussions with judges and awardees.

Eligible participants included copywriters, art directors, designers, associate creative directors, content creators, and recently promoted creative or design directors with less than a year in the role, as well as creative teams producing innovative work. Entrants were evaluated on four to six pieces of work, alongside their contributions to diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.

Each winner will receive a year-long membership with The One Club, access to development events, and the opportunity to feature in industry panels and media coverage.

Branding for NCL 2025 was developed by Du Nieto, an NCL 2021 winner and lead designer at Revolut, with type design contributed by Margot Lévêque Studio, New York.