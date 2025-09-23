Ashwini Vaishnaw shifts to Zoho, encourages use of swadeshi products

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that he is moving to Zoho, an Indian-developed platform for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, while encouraging others to use Swadeshi products and services.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said, "I am moving to Zoho our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations." He also exhorted others to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Swadeshi and adopt indigenous products and services.

Responding to the post, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu said, "This is a huge morale boost for our engineers who have worked hard for over two decades to build our product suite. We will make you proud and make our nation proud."