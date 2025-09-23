Euler Motors eyes mass media push, confirms larger marketing investments ahead

New Delhi: India’s auto advertising calendar has long followed a set pattern. Festive months flood screens with celebrity-backed vehicle campaigns. Commercial vehicles, too, receive their share of trade-focused campaigns and financing tie-ups.

In such a landscape, Euler Motors was easy to overlook. Since its founding in 2018, the startup built credibility in pockets with its electric three-wheelers, and later, its four-wheelers catapulted through Storm. But outside those circles, Euler remained largely absent from India’s mainstream advertising narrative. Its marketing was narrow, digital-only, and designed to chase leads rather than build recall.

But with the launch of its Turbo EV 1000, a one-tonne-load-bearing four-wheeler starting at Rs 5.99 lakh, Euler is signalling a shift. The company now wants more than just conversions. It wants brand recall.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, in an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, admitted that the company’s scale now demands a different approach.

Building the brand

Euler’s earlier campaigns resembled those of a tech startup more than a traditional automaker. Digital performance dominated. Every rupee was tracked against conversions. Leads were the central metric; brand recall was secondary.

That approach worked when the company operated only in Delhi and Chennai. Customers could be persuaded through targeted campaigns or direct interactions in markets. But with presence in 60 cities and plans to cross 100, Kumar acknowledges that Euler’s marketing has to expand.

“When we launched Euler HiLoad EV in 2021, our presence was limited to just two areas: Delhi-NCR and Bangalore. At that scale, the return on investment for big-ticket ATL spends simply didn’t add up.

Today, the picture looks very different. We’re now expanding into 60 cities, with plans to reach hundreds more. That kind of scale changes the math. It allows us to explore new channels and justify larger marketing investments that previously wouldn’t have delivered the same ROI. With this broader footprint, our outreach efforts can finally match the ambition of our growth,” Kumar told BestMediaInfo.com.

Euler Motors believes its latest offerings are now among the most compelling in the market, both in performance and economics. With the recent launch of the Euler HiLoad Turbo EV 1000, the company is positioning its one-tonne electric vehicle against conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) rivals.

According to Euler, the Turbo EV not only delivers a full tonne of payload but also promises savings of at least Rs 4-5 per kilometre, creating what Kumar calls “a beautiful story” of cost efficiency and capability.

“If this story isn’t told to a wider audience, if India and the world don’t hear it, then even the best product won’t convert into widespread adoption,” he noted.

For Euler, electrification is more than a technological upgrade; it is a narrative of savings, strength, and smart economics. Sharing that story, Kumar believes, is key to driving the next phase of EV acceptance in India’s commercial transport sector.

From mandis to mass media

Euler’s history of customer outreach has been unconventional. Instead of spending on celebrity endorsements, the company focused on on-ground trials. “We have to go and find customers in the sabzi mandi or the grocery store and get them to try a full load. The channels are a bit different, and we call it vertical marketing,” Kumar explained.

This tactic gave Euler credibility among driver-owners but little top-of-mind recall. With the Turbo EV 1000 launch, the brand is adding a new layer of visibility. The “Ton Tana Ton” campaign, developed by Hakuhodo India, aims for a broader reach with a jingle crafted to travel across platforms. Kumar himself admitted its impact.

While the agency handled the creative push, much of Euler’s storytelling remains in-house. Kumar noted that videos showcasing customer stories and tug-of-war challenges continue to be created by the company’s own team.

The Turbo EV 1000 offers an attractive economic case. It promises Rs 1.15 lakh annual savings, a running cost advantage of Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kilometre, and nine segment-first features, including CCS2 ultra-fast charging and a real-world range of up to 170 km.

Yet numbers alone will not drive adoption. Commercial EV penetration in the one-tonne four-wheeler category remains at about 2%. Diesel incumbents retain dominance not just because of economics but also because of familiarity built through decades of mass advertising.

For Euler, building trust means moving beyond functional savings to becoming a recognisable brand. “If our customers win, we win,” Kumar said. Recognition, however, is the first step toward that win.

Kumar shared that the marketing spends are only going to increase. “As we scale, our spending will naturally align with where most major OEMs operate,” Kumar said.

He added, “We’re not here to be just another name in the ecosystem; we want to be among the top players, ideally one of the top three OEMs in the country. To get there, we have to reach India’s billion-plus consumers, and that means putting our money where our expectations are. Our investments will only increase as we move toward that goal.”

Kumar also shared that Euler’s campaigns are tracked not just for immediate results but also across three-month cohorts to measure sustained impact. For a company used to performance-heavy discipline, these guardrails are a way to ensure that brand spending does not drift into unchecked burn.

The road ahead

The Turbo EV 1000 is competitive on specs and pricing, but its launch represents more than another addition to Euler’s portfolio. It marks a shift in how the company views marketing: from a narrow performance tool to a long-term brand-building exercise.

The company’s marketing team is small, but the dreams are getting bigger. Euler is now hinting at expanding to mass media verticals, with high-impact properties like IPL not ruled out.

While the in-house functions remain central to the company’s marketing strategy, the brand might now look to onboard the notable names in the media planning and media buying sphere. The goal is to ensure marketing investments produce “sustainable outcomes,” even if that means experimenting with new channels. That experimentation is set to grow.

As the festive season approaches, Euler is rolling out its “A-game” in marketing, with spends expected to exceed the combined outlay of the last couple of years. Exact numbers remain under wraps, but Kumar confirmed that festive campaigns are baked into the business plan.

“We’re scaling aggressively. We’re no longer a player operating in five or ten cities. We’re going head-on into dozens, and our marketing will increase accordingly,” he said.

The brand is now aiming to not just put its products on the road but also keep them ahead in the race. Kumar made it clear that the company’s next chapter will be fought not just in factories and showrooms, but in the minds of a billion potential customers.