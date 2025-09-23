Vidyuth Bhandary Joins Atrangii and Hari Om OTT as EVP, Content and Studios

New Delhi: Atrangii and Hari Om OTT have appointed Vidyuth Bhandary as Executive Vice President, Content and Studios.
Bringing nearly three decades of cross-industry experience, Bhandary has previously held senior roles at Dice Media, Times Internet or MX Media, FremantleMedia, Miditech, Real TV, Big FM, and Star India.
His career includes overseeing production for top-rated international format television shows and widely streamed Indian OTT content, alongside strategic growth initiatives and high-value partnerships across the media and entertainment sector.
In his new role, Bhandary will lead the content teams at Atrangii and Hari Om OTT, while also serving as Studio Head for the organisation’s newly formed studio division. His responsibilities include strengthening the content pipeline, developing innovative fiction and non-fiction stories for Atrangii, and delivering devotional content for Hari Om. As Studio Head, he will work with creative teams to produce original intellectual property for OTT platforms, television, and films.
Vibhu Agarwal, Founder of Atrangii and Hari Om OTT, said, “At Atrangii and Hari Om OTT, we are in a phase of aggressive growth, expanding our footprint and cementing our leadership across content, platforms, and distribution. Bringing in top industry talent is central to this strategy.”
He also added, “Vidyuth’s appointment is a key step in that direction, his experience will help strengthen our in-house content engine and accelerate our plans to build a world-class studio ecosystem. We're committed to delivering premium, scalable content and taking Atrangii and Hari Om Studios to the next level, both in India and globally.”
Bhandary commented on his appointment, “I’m thrilled to join one of India’s largest homegrown OTT platforms. I will be working closely with the content team to create a multi-year roadmap and focusing on forging new content partnerships.
My goal is to help build a strong in-house content slate, while also developing a full-fledged studio setup to create content for other OTTs, television, and feature films with the target of establishing a fully operational studio. I look forward to expanding into new markets, genres and achieving the vision set by the management.”