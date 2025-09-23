India Today Conclave 2025 returns to Mumbai on September 25-26

New Delhi: The India Today Conclave returns to Mumbai for its annual edition on September 25-26 at The St. Regis.

The conclave will feature discussions on India’s evolving role on the global stage, exploring insights from political, cultural, business, and entertainment sectors. Participants are expected to examine emerging national and international trends, technological advancements, and socio-economic developments shaping India’s future.

Since its launch in 2002, the India Today Conclave has served as a platform where leaders from politics, business, science, technology, cinema, sports, and the arts come together to discuss ideas and address contemporary challenges. The event has hosted influential figures from across the globe, establishing itself as a prominent forum for thought leadership.

The 2025 Mumbai edition brings together a wide array of speakers, including Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, former National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO; and Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India.

Other participants include Ananya Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation; Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command; Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command; Meera Shankar, former Ambassador of India to the United States; and actors Bhumi Pednekkar, Rohit Saraf, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.