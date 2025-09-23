Flipkart challenges BGMI gamers to turn gamer tags into real names

New Delhi: Flipkart has partnered with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for its Big Billion Days sale, introducing a challenge that asks gamers to officially adopt their in-game usernames as real names to compete for a prize.
The initiative, titled Name2Claim, was conceptualised by DDB Mudra and brings on the quirky usernames that define BGMI culture. The campaign was launched with a film created entirely from in-game footage, highlighting activities within the BGMI world.
Participants can submit a request for a legal name change viahttp://www.name2claim.in, where Flipkart will then facilitate a classified-style announcement of the change.
Pratik Shetty, Vice President, Marketing and Growth, Flipkart, said, “Gaming is one of the fastest-growing passions in India, and BGMI has built a community that thrives on creativity and fun. With Name2Claim,
we wanted to celebrate that culture in a way only Flipkart can by turning something as quirky as a gamer tag into a real, official identity. It’s a light-hearted challenge that shows how far gamers will go for what they love, and a reminder that during Big Billion Days, yahan sach-much kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”
Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, Group Creative Directors at DDB Mudra Group, added: “BGMI fans are one of the most fun-loving and creative communities out there. It shows in how they engage on social and in the gamer names they choose. One more great thing about them? They love a good challenge.
With Name2Claim, we gave them the most unexpected dare. Change their real name to their gamer tag and win the ultimate gaming wishlist from Flipkart. Crazy? Absolutely. Possible? Only for a true BGMI fan.”
Watch the campaign films: