Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 16, 2025

- Sep 16, 2025 12:25 IST
Kantar Insights and Bharti Airtel lead winners at MRSI 33rd Annual Seminar
The seminar opened with a keynote by Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics, highlighting the role of data in India’s development and long-term economic growth. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 11:01 IST
Swiggy rolls out low-cost food delivery app ‘Toing’ in Pune
Toing targets price-conscious users including students and young professionals, with the app on App Store and Play Store offering meals mostly in the Rs 100–150 range. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 10:39 IST
Affinity acquires French startup Affilizz to expand affiliate technology
Under the deal, Affilizz will merge into Affinity’s NucleusLinks, combining shopping widgets on the frontend with backend tools for revenue optimisation and automation. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 10:35 IST
Myntra partners with Sourav Ganguly to launch ethnic wear label ‘Souragya’
Launched ahead of Durga Puja, ‘Souragya’ has been developed under a licensing agreement, with MJIPL extending design expertise and brand-building support. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 10:32 IST
Celeb endorsements don’t move the needle in health insurance anymore: Niva Bupa CMO
CMO Nimish Agrawal says consumers today are “well-read and street-smart”, as the insurer banks on influencers, regional content and pop culture storytelling to push ReAssure 3.0 in tier 2 and 3 markets. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 10:21 IST
Tier-II and tier-III markets drive durables’ festive advertising push
Consumer durables brands are focusing on smaller cities, combining EMI offers, omnichannel strategies, and digital-first campaigns to capture festive demand. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 09:27 IST
CRED ‘too young’ for IPO, says Kunal Shah
On Monday, CRED unveiled several offerings for its members, including an asset tracking and net worth monitoring tool that integrates mutual funds, stocks, NPS, fixed deposits, digital gold and bank balances. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 09:15 IST
WhatsApp privacy policy: Meta challenges CCI penalty, says regulator defined market wrongly
Meta says CCI case rests on assumptions of future conduct, while WhatsApp maintains regulator has no jurisdiction on data safety issues. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 09:05 IST
Google parent Alphabet hits $3 trillion market cap for the first time
The company’s market cap crossed the $3 trillion threshold just after 2 p.m. ET, with shares trading at an all-time high. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 09:01 IST
Prudent cost discipline and tech integration to power Zee’s next growth era: Punit Goenka
Chairman R Gopalan said ZEEL’s agility amid disruption and sharper focus on content quality, cost efficiency and digital profitability is driving steady gains. Read more...
- Sep 16, 2025 08:58 IST
Zee Entertainment’s Samrat Ghosh resigns
Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, Programming at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), stepped down effective September 15, citing personal reasons. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 16, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update