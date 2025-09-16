Advertisment

0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 16, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Sep 16, 2025 12:25 IST

    Kantar Insights and Bharti Airtel lead winners at MRSI 33rd Annual Seminar

    The seminar opened with a keynote by Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics, highlighting the role of data in India’s development and long-term economic growth. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 11:01 IST

    Swiggy rolls out low-cost food delivery app ‘Toing’ in Pune

    Toing targets price-conscious users including students and young professionals, with the app on App Store and Play Store offering meals mostly in the Rs 100–150 range. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 10:39 IST

    Affinity acquires French startup Affilizz to expand affiliate technology

    Under the deal, Affilizz will merge into Affinity’s NucleusLinks, combining shopping widgets on the frontend with backend tools for revenue optimisation and automation. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 10:35 IST

    Myntra partners with Sourav Ganguly to launch ethnic wear label ‘Souragya’

    Launched ahead of Durga Puja, ‘Souragya’ has been developed under a licensing agreement, with MJIPL extending design expertise and brand-building support. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 10:32 IST

    Celeb endorsements don’t move the needle in health insurance anymore: Niva Bupa CMO

    CMO Nimish Agrawal says consumers today are “well-read and street-smart”, as the insurer banks on influencers, regional content and pop culture storytelling to push ReAssure 3.0 in tier 2 and 3 markets. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 10:21 IST

    Tier-II and tier-III markets drive durables’ festive advertising push

    Consumer durables brands are focusing on smaller cities, combining EMI offers, omnichannel strategies, and digital-first campaigns to capture festive demand. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 09:27 IST

    CRED ‘too young’ for IPO, says Kunal Shah

     

    Kunal Shah

     

    On Monday, CRED unveiled several offerings for its members, including an asset tracking and net worth monitoring tool that integrates mutual funds, stocks, NPS, fixed deposits, digital gold and bank balances. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 09:15 IST

    WhatsApp privacy policy: Meta challenges CCI penalty, says regulator defined market wrongly

    Meta says CCI case rests on assumptions of future conduct, while WhatsApp maintains regulator has no jurisdiction on data safety issues. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 09:05 IST

    Google parent Alphabet hits $3 trillion market cap for the first time

    The company’s market cap crossed the $3 trillion threshold just after 2 p.m. ET, with shares trading at an all-time high. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 09:01 IST

    Prudent cost discipline and tech integration to power Zee’s next growth era: Punit Goenka

    Chairman R Gopalan said ZEEL’s agility amid disruption and sharper focus on content quality, cost efficiency and digital profitability is driving steady gains. Read more...



  • Sep 16, 2025 08:58 IST

    Zee Entertainment’s Samrat Ghosh resigns

     

    Samrat Ghosh

     

    Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, Programming at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), stepped down effective September 15, citing personal reasons. Read more...



