Apollo Tyres wins Team India jersey sponsorship through 2027

New Delhi: Apollo Tyres has secured Team India’s jersey sponsorship in a three-year deal valued at Rs 579 crore, people aware of the development told BestMediaInfo.com.
This agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men’s and women’s teams) home and away matches. As part of this collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey.
The agreement runs until 2027 and is structured around 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC fixtures during the term.
The package sets a new benchmark for the property. The average outlay works out to about Rs 4.5 crore per game, which is higher than what previous jersey sponsors were paying.
According to industry sources, JK Tyre and Canva also participated in the process. Birla Opus Paints had shown interest but chose not to enter the bidding round.
The reports also stated that Apollo Tyres placed a bid of Rs 579 crore for the sponsorship.
Front-of-jersey sponsorship is the most visible real estate in Indian sport. It delivers reach across broadcast, streaming, social and print, along with extensive on-ground and lifestyle integrations.
What the deal covers
Tenure: three years, through 2027
Inventory: front-of-jersey sponsorship for Team India across scheduled bilateral games and ICC events during the term
Match count for the cycle: 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC matches, subject to the international calendar
Commercials: an average of Rs 4.5 crore per game, taking the overall value to Rs 579 crore
Previous sponsorship deals
Dream11 (2023 to 2025): Reported deal value of about Rs 358 crore. Per-match fee guidance in the tender cycle was ~Rs 3 crore for bilateral games and ~Rs 1 crore for ICC or ACC matches.
BYJU’S / Oppo cycle (2017 to 2022, BYJU’S took over in 2019): Tender-linked fees in this period were ~Rs 4.61-5.07 crore per bilateral match and ~Rs 1.56 crore for ICC or ACC games. Even at the peak bilateral rate, the average across all fixtures in the cycle sat below Rs 4.5 crore per game once ICC matches were factored in.
Star India (2014 to 2017): About Rs 1.92 crore per bilateral and Rs 0.61 crore per ICC or ACC match.
Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres, said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sports at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”
Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, "The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in Indian cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it's a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions."
Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said, "We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead Sponsor. This is a momentous occasion, bringing together two of India's most powerful and enduring legacies: the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket and the pioneering legacy of Apollo Tyres. The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India. We are confident that this partnership will be a driving force for mutual growth and success."
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Treasurer, BCCI, “This partnership is a testament to the immense value and global appeal of Indian cricket. Apollo Tyres’ commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of the game. We are confident that this collaboration will be a huge success and will help us continue to grow the sport both in India and around the world.”
Rohan Gauns Dessai, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI, “The BCCI’s partnership with Apollo Tyres is a reflection of the strong and consistent performance of Team India. We are excited to embark on this new journey with a partner that shares our passion for excellence. We extend our warmest welcome to Apollo Tyres and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”