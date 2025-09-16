dCell redesigns brand identity for Piramal Littles’ childcare products

New Delhi: dCell, the specialist design consultancy within the MullenLowe Lintas Group, has worked with Piramal Littles to refresh the brand identity of its childcare range.

The new identity has been developed to retain the trust and familiarity the brand has built with consumers while introducing a more contemporary and emotionally engaging visual language. The brand was looking to introduce a unified design system across packaging while preserving recognition for its varied categories.

Commenting on the redesign, Shashank H. Golani, Senior General Manager, Marketing at Piramal Littles, said, “dCell expertly balanced the challenge of unifying our diverse range, from diapers to toys to baby care, under one brand look, while ensuring each category and tier retained its own identity. Their keen understanding of category nuances and consumer shopping behaviour made our packaging both intuitive and distinctive.”

The reworked identity combines the legacy of the Littles brand with elements intended to highlight its future direction. It has been described as modern yet sensitive, playful yet reassuring, and designed to capture the spirit of care associated with childcare products.

Sharing insights into the design process, Bhumika Shah, Executive Design Director, dCell, said,“Our core design was born out of the idea of an embrace. The pack’s architecture that formed the design system across all products was a nod to the mother and child bond represented by curves juxtaposed on each other to form a graphic that came together from the two ends of the pack.

We elevated the brand’s imagery by establishing a unique illustration style for their premium products and handwritten type that fosters a human connection. The iconography was custom designed for the brand and lent a sense of expertise and elegance to the range. The greatest challenge was harmonising the diverse range of products carrying different propositions and having different packaging formats and structures to look unified under a single brand umbrella.”