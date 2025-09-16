Myntra partners with Sourav Ganguly to launch ethnic wear label ‘Souragya’

New Delhi: Myntra Jabong India (MJIPL), the wholesale arm of Myntra, has announced the launch of Souragya, an ethnic wear label developed in partnership with former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The launch comes ahead of Durga Puja and marks Ganguly’s entry into the fashion sector.

The brand has been developed under a licensing agreement, with MJIPL providing design and brand-building support. The collection brings on traditional crafts from West Bengal, including Kantha embroidery, Tant and Jamdani weaves, and Batik printing.

The range includes kurtas paired with mayurpankh dhotis and gamchas, along with ceremonial attire such as sherwanis with dhotis, churidars, tapering trousers and salwars, as well as kurta sets.

Commenting on the launch, cricketing legend and co-creator of Souragya, Sourav Ganguly, said, “Souragya is a reflection of my deep-rooted love for our culture and my vision of making it relevant to the fashion-forward generation of today. The brand is all about celebrating the craftsmanship of India while infusing contemporary design elements.

Myntra’s expertise in design and its ability to bring this vision to life have been crucial in ensuring that the collection not only embodies sartorial excellence but also remains accessible to a wide audience. The focus was on creating pieces that are timeless, refined, and versatile, enabling shoppers to command attention while embracing the loved designs and silhouettes unique to the region.”

Suman Saha, CXO and Head of House of Brands, MJIPL, added, “We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sourav Ganguly to introduce ‘Souragya’, for our discerning fashion customers looking for culturally rooted fashion. With the festive season upon us, ‘Souragya’ will make for an ideal fashion choice for celebrations and beyond. The collection represents a strategic addition to our premium ethnic wear portfolio, offering a taste of the exquisite designs and love for colour from the region, through varied collections and for multiple occasions.”

Souragya will be available through the Myntra app and website.