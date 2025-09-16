Arjun Kapoor breaks his straight face for Call Me Chunky ice cream

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has featured in the first brand campaign for Call Me Chunky with the film “Unlocking Emotions, One Chunk at a Time.” The campaign uses humour and indulgence to playfully contrast Arjun’s well-known straight-faced expressions with the textures and flavours of the ice cream.

The film shows Arjun in a series of exaggerated situations where nothing, not a ghostly encounter or a Tarantino-style finger mishap, seems to faze him. His poker face persists until he tries Call Me Chunky ice cream, after which his emotions, surprise, joy, laughter, and even tears, emerge in moments described as both relatable and humorous.

Speaking about the campaign, Arjun Kapoor said, “I loved the concept of this campaign because it plays on my natural emotions in the most fun, tongue-in-cheek way. I enjoy work that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and this was a chance to show my lighter side while sharing something genuinely fun.”

Ashish Tendulkar, Chief Operating Officer at Call Me Chunky, added, “Arjun’s persona was the perfect canvas for us to bring the brand to life. His ability to stay straight-faced through any situation gave us the perfect set-up because only something as bold, chunky, and indulgent as our ice cream could bring out that flood of emotions. With this campaign, we’ve captured the joy, mischief, and unfiltered delight that define Call Me Chunky because for us, it’s never just ice cream, it’s about chunking up life in the most unforgettable way.”

Watch the campaign films: