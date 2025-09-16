Commerce Ministry directs retailers to highlight GST-related discounts

New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has instructed physical retail chains to prominently display and advertise discounts resulting from the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In a communication to the Retailers Association of India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said retailers should reflect the GST reduction on receipts and bills as a “GST discount” and give particular focus to high-impact products.

“Prominently display and advertise ‘Discount due to GST’ through their networks. For example, posters or flyers and ads (print, TV and online) through their own retail networks,” the communication stated.

The department also suggested that sales figures be monitored during the festive season and highlighted through various channels.

The revised GST structure, effective from the first day of Navaratri on September 22, will lower rates on nearly 400 products, ranging from soaps and shampoos to cars, tractors and air conditioners. Under the new system, common-use goods will be taxed at 5 per cent, while most other items will attract 18%, replacing the previous 12% and 28% slabs. Daily food and grocery items will largely fall under the 5 per cent slab, with bread, milk and paneer exempt from tax.