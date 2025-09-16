Pantomath Group appoints Abhishek Gupta as MD and CCO

New Delhi: Pantomath Financial Services Group has announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as Managing Director and Chief Customer Officer.

Gupta brings over 25 years of experience across financial services, retail, and telecom, having previously held senior marketing roles at Edelweiss Life Insurance, The MobileStore, and Bharti Retail.

At Pantomath, Gupta will oversee Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experiences across the Group’s key entities, including Pantomath Capital Advisors, The Wealth Company, and Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates.

Commenting on the appointment, Mahavir Lunawat, Founder and Group Managing Director of Pantomath Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhishek to the Pantomath family.

His proven expertise in brand-building, customer engagement, and strategic marketing aligns perfectly with our vision of creating India’s most customer-centric financial services institution. With his leadership, we aim to strengthen our brand presence and deepen trust among clients and stakeholders.”

Abhishek Gupta added, “I am excited to join Pantomath at this pivotal phase of its growth journey. The Group has established itself as a trusted financial powerhouse with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. I believe in a ‘Differentiated, Ownable, Relevant (DOR)’ philosophy, and I look forward to applying this framework in positioning Pantomath as India’s leading financial services conglomerate. My focus will be on enhancing customer experience, building lasting brand equity, and accelerating growth through meaningful engagement.”