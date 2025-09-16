Seagram’s Royal Stag brings in Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya and Payal Dhare as ambassadors

New Delhi: Seagram’s Royal Stag has brought on board four new public figures as brand ambassadors, actor Sidharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah, actor Naga Chaitanya and gamer Payal Dhare. They join the existing line-up of cricketers Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

The move expands the brand’s representation across different cultural spheres including cricket, cinema, music and gaming.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “Royal Stag is all about what I believe in, the courage to try new things and the drive to Live It Large. It’s more than a brand, it’s an attitude that celebrates passion, ambition, and pushing yourself to the next level. I’m excited to be part of a journey that inspires people to dream bigger and live bolder.”

Rapper Badshah commented, “Living large is all about owning who you are, unapologetically. Doesn’t matter where you start from, what matters is the confidence and the hustle you carry. Royal Stag stands for that same belief, and that’s why I vibe with it. Together, we’re here to celebrate individuality and push people to chase their journey, their way.”

Actor Naga Chaitanya said, “Royal Stag is a brand that stays rooted in culture while constantly moving forward, and that’s what makes it so relevant today. I truly connect with this philosophy, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that reflects these values and connects so meaningfully with today’s youth.”

Gamer Payal Dhare added, “Royal Stag embodies the fearless spirit that drives every passionate dreamer. For me, my passion has become my profession. I have broken barriers, challenged stereotypes and redefined success on my own terms. For me, living large is about seizing every opportunity, celebrating every milestone big or small. This is just the beginning of something extraordinary.”